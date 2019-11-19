The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Christopher True, 49, 15400 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Alicia Ann Dell, 37, 70 block of Santerm Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Elaine Robinson-Johnson, 65, 2300 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $995.
Stephen Michael Dorobiala, 38, 2300 block of Delevan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Jason Michael Comeau, 38, 18300 block of Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and failure to register. Bond: $8,500.
Robert Allen Bryner, 37, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
James Leonard Midgett, 46, 500 block of Lindley Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: none.
Rachel Jo-Carol Green, 39, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property and obtaining merchandise using a false receipt. Bond: $12,500.
Heather Marie Jeffries, 41, 1100 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Eric Matthew Dougherty, 41, 1100 block of East Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts selling methamphetamine, two counts trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $105,000.
Corey Garcia, 26, of Immokalee, Fla. Charges: out of county warrant and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Christopher Lee Tillman Sr., 44, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
John Duncan Sutphen, 62, 14100 block of Edsel Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Samantha Tomasi, 19, 7000 block of Bargello Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kaylee Sasek, 30, 3100 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
