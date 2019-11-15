The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Gina Marie Morse, 25, 70 block of Medalist Road, Rotonda West. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Shannon Lynn Brandes, 50, of Riverview, Fla. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Stephanie Marie Johnson, 52, 5300 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

David Patrick Drew, 24, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Gavin Christian Pratt, 22, 21100 block of Knollwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Sean Allen Gonyea, 34, 1200 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Blaze Parker, 28, of Pembroke Pines, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Bobby Lee Davis Jr., 58, 4700 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Charles Brandon Martin, 39, 6100 block of Rumford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery. Bond: $12,500.

Michael Lee Snoddy, 49, 20200 block of Tralee Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $9,000.

Jamal James Campbell, 20, 1600 block of Geranium Avenue, North Port. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $1,250.

Dean Eugene Bain, 49, 2000 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Gregory Ruxton Fox, 60, 2500 block of Zodiac Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Danielle Wolcott, 37, 4700 block of Black Egret Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Colleen Taylor, 39, 3600 block of Laslo Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $5,000.

Vallerie Rogers, 28, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: eluding police, failure to obey order to stop. Bond: $1,500.

Ashley Harper, 35, 7200 block of East Miniola Drive, Englewood. Charges: controlled substance possession, drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

Daniel Delong, 64, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: forty counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: none.

Duane Muncie, 49, 300 block of Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $56,000.

Crystal Ouellette, 20, 200 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an occupied structure. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Trevor Benson, 28, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge carrying a concealed firearm in violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

