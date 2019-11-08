The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Michael Hill, 39, of Wilton Manors. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 46, of Wauchula. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of other controlled substance schedule III or IV with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Davis Kruger, 27, 4300 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Cherise Danielle Nichols, 32, 1000 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Randy Brian Pillinger, 49, 300 block of Fletcher Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: three counts of bond/forfeiture/revocations and grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
• Hunter Dean Kluttz, 24, 22300 block of Cleveland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $30,000.
• Nelson Richard Gray Jr., 58, 22500 block of Bradford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,000.
• Justin Roy Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Linda Barbara Aarden, 31, 1800 block of Norwell Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $13,500.
• Shaquana Ganae Harris, 26, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Cory Lee Jackson Sr., 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $3,500.
• Johnny C. Peterson, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: corruption by threat against public servant and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $7,000.
• Christopher Anthony Boehm Sr., 35, 8400 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $11,000.
• Kevin Gonzalo Vasquez, 25, of Davie. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Edward Dylan Berrie, 37, of Bonita Springs. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Shiloh Matthew Hardyman, 34, of Arcadia. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 29, 200 block of Santa Fe Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
• Damien Joseph Mosser Sr., 42, 3300 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $370.
• Johnny Alexander Jr., 44, 2300 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 34, 20200 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Shawna Nicole Martin, 37, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Stacy Jill Garrett, 38, 9400 block of Fruitland Avenue, Englewood. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Erin Kathleen McCormack, 38, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Dwight Ordava Henry, 30, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $25,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Gulf Drive in Englewood. Charges: DUI and DUI, failure to submit to breath testing. Bond: $620.
• Ashley Lindeborn, 35, 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: None.
• Manuel Diaz Archilla, 46, 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, failure to submit to breath testing, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Holly Williams, 61, 6200 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
