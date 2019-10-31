The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Robert Ferrall, 56, 1400 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.

Christopher Ellis Drennan, 40, 22100 block of Lockport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 29, 200 block of Santa Fe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Nathan Alan Vann Gould, 29, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Daniel Roy Carter, 46, 300 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher Lee Sterling, 35, 11400 block of Poplin Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Evandro Freitas, 52, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Matthew Cleveland Brooks, 36, 27500 block of Mitchell Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,500.

Michael Joseph Porten, 33, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none (supervised release).

Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 300 block of Ambler Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $15,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Kelly Forrest Burt, 58, address withheld. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

• Kevin Miller, 27, 6200 block of Tallmage Way, North Port. Charge: violation of a protective domestic violence injunction. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jonathan Ortiz, III, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: larceny, petty theft, first degree, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest, recovery of property. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Lacey Shaver, 31, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments