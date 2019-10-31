The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Robert Ferrall, 56, 1400 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.
Christopher Ellis Drennan, 40, 22100 block of Lockport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 29, 200 block of Santa Fe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Nathan Alan Vann Gould, 29, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Roy Carter, 46, 300 block of Dalton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Lee Sterling, 35, 11400 block of Poplin Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Evandro Freitas, 52, of Cape Coral. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Matthew Cleveland Brooks, 36, 27500 block of Mitchell Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $9,500.
Michael Joseph Porten, 33, 10100 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none (supervised release).
Christina Nicole Moreno, 36, 300 block of Ambler Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: dealing in stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $15,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Kelly Forrest Burt, 58, address withheld. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Kevin Miller, 27, 6200 block of Tallmage Way, North Port. Charge: violation of a protective domestic violence injunction. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jonathan Ortiz, III, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: larceny, petty theft, first degree, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest, recovery of property. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lacey Shaver, 31, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.