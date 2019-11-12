The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tania Patricia Hall, 38, 21000 block of Baffin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Joe Allen Hearns, 43, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jessica Marie Williams, 25, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.

Jennifer Pauline Hennen, 43, 18200 block of Temple Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Frank Jesse Crouse II, 33, homeless of North Port. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Casie Ann Adkins, 28, 1700 block of Gaugin Road, North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Dana Paul Rogers Jr., 34, of Fairview, N.C. Charges: seven counts dealing in stolen property, larceny petty theft, violation of probation, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, and fraud impersonation use possess ID of another person without consent. Bond: none.

Susan Elizabeth Gunia, 58, 100 block of Clear Lake Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.

David Anthony Green, 33, 300 block of South Maple St., Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,500.

Trenton Sean Stevens, 18, of Sarasota. Charge: interference with custody of a minor. Bond: $5,000.

Michael Robert Scaffidi, 49, 2100 block of Haskell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:

Kevin Walter McDonald, 39, 1200 block of Shaker Lane, North Port. Charges: BUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,000.

Compiled by Anne Easker

