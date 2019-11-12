The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tania Patricia Hall, 38, 21000 block of Baffin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Joe Allen Hearns, 43, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jessica Marie Williams, 25, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Jennifer Pauline Hennen, 43, 18200 block of Temple Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Frank Jesse Crouse II, 33, homeless of North Port. Charges: out of county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Casie Ann Adkins, 28, 1700 block of Gaugin Road, North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Dana Paul Rogers Jr., 34, of Fairview, N.C. Charges: seven counts dealing in stolen property, larceny petty theft, violation of probation, grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000, false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, and fraud impersonation use possess ID of another person without consent. Bond: none.
Susan Elizabeth Gunia, 58, 100 block of Clear Lake Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
David Anthony Green, 33, 300 block of South Maple St., Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $7,500.
Trenton Sean Stevens, 18, of Sarasota. Charge: interference with custody of a minor. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Robert Scaffidi, 49, 2100 block of Haskell St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
Kevin Walter McDonald, 39, 1200 block of Shaker Lane, North Port. Charges: BUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.