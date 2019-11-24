The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Wayne Stowell, 46, 30100 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $9,000.
Marissa Weinberger, 21, 420 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Mitchell Shane Laviolette, 42, 10000 block of Winding River Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Michael Dwayn Mings, 32, 2200 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Darren Gerrod Felix Nobler, 39, 3100 block of Crestwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Crystal Marie Feliciano, 28, 4300 block of Sibley Bay St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Leonard Hunter, 57, 1200 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Linda Marsha Grant, 69, 22400 block of Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Christian Barzaga, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Armand Matthew Duval, 35, of Fort Ann, New York. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,500.
Arnulfo Reyes Mandujano, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,000.
Jessica A. Parra, 36, 1200 block of Slashpine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Dillon J. Brennan, 20, 30 block of Interlachen Lane, Excelsior. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Steven Berry, 30, 8100 block of Cheseboro Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Rene Louise Rolston, 38, 8400 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charges: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kristie J. Tedford, 61, of Olympia, WA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Veronica Nelita Torres, 37, of Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
