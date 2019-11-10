The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Blair Alexander Dunning, 33, 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none.
• Ashleigh Lauren Roberts, 22, 2100 block of Abalom St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Rachel Ann McCall, 42, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $1,500.
• Jeffrey Scott Lebon, 46, 2100 block of Devon St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.
• Nathan Dorman Burley, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Daniel William Bojarski, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
• Joshua James Greenwell, 21, 300 block of Wabash Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Jessica Nicole Sabielny, 37, 7500 block of 68th Terrace, Pembroke Pines. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• George Johnson, Jr., 40, of Pahokee, FL. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a fictitious ID card. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Leroy Hagerman, Jr., 57, of Lakehurst, NJ. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ronni Leigh Hagerman, 54, of Lakehurst, NJ. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Morgan Renee Sheridan, 36, 7300 block of S.W. Normac Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,510.
• Steven Mark Schooley, 64, 13000 block of Cedar Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, 5000 block of Placida Road, Grove City. battery and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
• Matthew Ryan Schultz, 26, 200 block of Via De Luna Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Elroy Johnson, Sr., 50, 12000 block of Florence Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Amir Hamilton, 24, 6300 block East Armada Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property; battery on officer, firefighter, EMT; driving with a suspended license and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $9,120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.