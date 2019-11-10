The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Blair Alexander Dunning, 33, 1900 block of Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and nonresident driver license required. Bond: none.

• Ashleigh Lauren Roberts, 22, 2100 block of Abalom St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

• Rachel Ann McCall, 42, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $1,500.

• Jeffrey Scott Lebon, 46, 2100 block of Devon St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

• Nathan Dorman Burley, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: none.

• Daniel William Bojarski, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.

• Joshua James Greenwell, 21, 300 block of Wabash Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.

• Jessica Nicole Sabielny, 37, 7500 block of 68th Terrace, Pembroke Pines. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

• George Johnson, Jr., 40, of Pahokee, FL. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of a fictitious ID card. Bond: $1,500.

• Joseph Leroy Hagerman, Jr., 57, of Lakehurst, NJ. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Ronni Leigh Hagerman, 54, of Lakehurst, NJ. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Morgan Renee Sheridan, 36, 7300 block of S.W. Normac Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.

• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,510.

• Steven Mark Schooley, 64, 13000 block of Cedar Creek Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

• Virgil Allen Harvey, 45, 5000 block of Placida Road, Grove City. battery and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.

• Matthew Ryan Schultz, 26, 200 block of Via De Luna Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

• Kenneth Elroy Johnson, Sr., 50, 12000 block of Florence Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kevin Amir Hamilton, 24, 6300 block East Armada Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing police with disregard of safety to persons or property; battery on officer, firefighter, EMT; driving with a suspended license and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $9,120.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

