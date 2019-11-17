The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jazmin Patricia Santana Lopez, 19, 70 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotunda West. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Bryan Gene Miller, 47, 200 block of W. Williams St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $805.
Ethan Charles Cooper, 28, 1500 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Holly R. Gizzi, 41, 14900 block of Wichita Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 34, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $1,000.
Allen Terez Pugh, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register. Bond: $1,000.
Traci Lynn Mace, 39, 21200 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Brian James Henginer II, 26, 1000 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Michael Jerome Anderson, 8800 block of Bay St., Placida. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to testing and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $5,500.
Maria Puente, 50, of Largo. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Joshua Christopher Simpson, 41, of Irmo, SC. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,500.
Zeke William Smith, 34, 1100 block of Bovanvilla Lane, Fort Myers. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $6,500.
Michael Noel Crow, 45, 4700 block of Highway 70, Arcadia. Charges: DUI, fourth offense of driving under the influence and neglect of child without great bodily harm. Bond: $52,500.
Hailey Brooke Thompson, 26, of unknown address. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Kyle Patrick Freeland, 28, 20400 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent, resisting officer without violence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and an out of county warrant. Bond: $33,500.
Peter Ramsey Raygada, 30, 30 block of Valdiva St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Brian Michael Blondun, 33, 300 block of Waterside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $10,000.
Oscar Israel Rodriguez-Chavez, 25, 1600 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Patricia M. Gray Campbell, 67, 3700 block of Surey Lane, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Renee Celine Herbert, 20, 1600 block of Yankee Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mark Russell Penly, 62, 500 block of Bayside Way, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
William Craig Storey, Jr., 45, 3700 block of Elga Bead Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: distribution of cocaine. Bond: $20,000.
