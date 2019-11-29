The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Aubrey Ann Blackman, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: $18,000.

George Alan Wilson II, 42, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.

Kimberly Anne Rice, 45, 1300 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Marcus Davis, 25, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, violation of probation, and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.

Paul Rodriguez, 54, of Naples. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $15,000.

Connor Nils Johnquest, 38, of Ohio. Charges: out of county warrant and battery. Bond: none.

Cherice Lee Cormier, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,348.

Ryan Michael Stringer, 21, 100 block of Red Cedar Park, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,500.

Joshua Shane Crider, 38, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amari Jahrel Hunte, 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.

Miriam Lois Knight, 63, 1400 block of Kenslaw, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Daniel Serge Pena-Ruggio, 31, 23100 block of Landon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.

Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 31, 2000 block of Kendis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Allen Lynch Jr., 41, 1300 block of Miliken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, county ordinance violation, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $19,000.

Simoneka Lashay Neal, 24, of Miami Gardens. Charge: other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $1,000.

Michelle Victoria Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charges: four underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.

Thomas Andrew Carlson, 37, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, county ordinance violation, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,500.

Kanadyra Tayventa Kohliem, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Pine, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Melinda Mae Morgan, 34, 1600 block of Woodland Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,500.

Amber Nicole Williams, 32, 4200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.

Willard Leo McBride, 48, 21500 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, delivering synthetic narcotic schedule I or II, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $52,000.

Sabrina Marie Call, 44, 1100 block of Lemars Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Mary Elizabeth Moulton, 26, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $20,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Vaclav Sluka, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: driving without valid commercial driver’s license. Bond: $2,500.

Xaviel Fernandez, 27, of Pompano Beach, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: $500

Debra Lynn Sanderfur, 54, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Cotie Wilkie, 34, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charge: fraud, failure to return hired vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

John Donnelly, 57, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Camilo Reyes, 27, 3300 block of Crittendon Street, North Port. Charge; DUI, with person under 15 in vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Joan Foxworthy, 28, 1400 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery upon a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: None.

Wayne Guffey, 37, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.

Brittany Whitaker, 48, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.

