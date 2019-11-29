The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Aubrey Ann Blackman, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: $18,000.
George Alan Wilson II, 42, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
Kimberly Anne Rice, 45, 1300 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Marcus Davis, 25, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, violation of probation, and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Paul Rodriguez, 54, of Naples. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $15,000.
Connor Nils Johnquest, 38, of Ohio. Charges: out of county warrant and battery. Bond: none.
Cherice Lee Cormier, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,348.
Ryan Michael Stringer, 21, 100 block of Red Cedar Park, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,500.
Joshua Shane Crider, 38, 400 block of Tabor St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Amari Jahrel Hunte, 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
Miriam Lois Knight, 63, 1400 block of Kenslaw, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Daniel Serge Pena-Ruggio, 31, 23100 block of Landon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.
Roy Walter Larsen Jr., 31, 2000 block of Kendis St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Allen Lynch Jr., 41, 1300 block of Miliken Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, county ordinance violation, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $19,000.
Simoneka Lashay Neal, 24, of Miami Gardens. Charge: other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $1,000.
Michelle Victoria Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charges: four underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Thomas Andrew Carlson, 37, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, county ordinance violation, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $3,500.
Kanadyra Tayventa Kohliem, 29, 1600 block of Spruce Pine, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Melinda Mae Morgan, 34, 1600 block of Woodland Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $2,500.
Amber Nicole Williams, 32, 4200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,500.
Willard Leo McBride, 48, 21500 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, delivering synthetic narcotic schedule I or II, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $52,000.
Sabrina Marie Call, 44, 1100 block of Lemars Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mary Elizabeth Moulton, 26, 21100 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer without violence, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $20,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Vaclav Sluka, 30, of Bradenton. Charge: driving without valid commercial driver’s license. Bond: $2,500.
Xaviel Fernandez, 27, of Pompano Beach, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked subsequent offense. Bond: $500
Debra Lynn Sanderfur, 54, 5100 block of Greenwood Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Cotie Wilkie, 34, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charge: fraud, failure to return hired vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
John Donnelly, 57, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Camilo Reyes, 27, 3300 block of Crittendon Street, North Port. Charge; DUI, with person under 15 in vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Joan Foxworthy, 28, 1400 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery upon a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: None.
Wayne Guffey, 37, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.
Brittany Whitaker, 48, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.