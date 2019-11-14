The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brooke Marie Ricci, 38, 10300 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher Lee Allen, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $4,000.

Craig Randall Budro, 48, 13500 block of Drysdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $35,000.

Jessica Nicole Ringler, 30, of Fort Myers. Charges: five counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Kristie Leigh Johnson, 35, of Arcadia. Charge: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kristina Lee Reilly, 34, 5100 block of Florida Road, Venice. Charges: two underlying charges and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Marisa Leigh Robbins, 41, of Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Beth Holly Nielson, 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $500.

Alexander Melnitchouk, 31, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Tony Anthony Noble, 32, 400 block of Ortiz Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Alejandro Junior Rios, 33, of Wimauma, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Jeffrey Owen Fulton, 43, 2000 block of Doria St., Port Charlotte. Charge: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations and DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Ball, 52, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.

Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charges: possession and/or use of drug equipment, trespassing. Bond: none.

John Lewis Jr., 51, 800 block of Laurel Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: $2,620.

Alan Reliford, 25, 3000 block of Idlewood Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher Allen, 35, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $25,000

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

