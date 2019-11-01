The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Cynthia Lee Turner, 20, 5200 block of Forbes Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and five underlying charges. Bond: none.
Sean Allen Gonyea, 34, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Eric Vincent Walkiewicz, 58, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $7,500.
Kenneth William Morris, 61, 5100 block of Gibson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Steve Emiliano Papsun, 40, 22200 block of LaSalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Malgorzata Miroslawa Vujwid, 55, 19500 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Correll McAllister, 39, 2200 block of Olean Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts delivering methamphetamine, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of drugs in lieu of schedule I, II, III, or IV drugs, and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $39,000.
Albert Garland Lutz Jr., 55, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Zachary Alan LaFlair, 31, 1000 block of Ohana Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard. Bond: none.
Todd Luis Johnston, 31, 1st block of Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Scott Douglas Jury, 60, 7500 block of Park Point Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.
Stephen Herbert Flint, 62, 10300 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Robert Paul Wolff, 30, 23000 block of Walton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
James Dean Turner Jr., 37, of Jensen Beach, Fla. Charge: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $7,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Zachary Alexander Byers, 26, 21000 block of Cascade Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, two underlying charges, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Scott Keegan Jr., 23, 300 block of Vitorio St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office reported the following arrest:
Rachel Giammona, 33, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on an officer. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lottie Rathburn, 32, 8200 block of Dolomite Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Dykstra, 28, 2900 block of Vizza Lane, North Port. Charge: sexual battery on a person 12-18 years old by a person 18 years of age or older. two counts battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: None.
Roman Manuel, 50, 3100 block of Chandler Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
