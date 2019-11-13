The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Maria Magdela Montanex Colon, 64, 5600 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John Paul Trowbridge, 51, 25600 block of Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Damon Randall Cuadill Sr., 59, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.
Emma Patricia Perea, 59, 2200 block of Oberon Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Robert Scaffidi, 49, 2100 block of Haskell Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Kira Ann Lynn Luzarraga, 20, 4000 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Darius Lashawn Hamm, 21, 1400 block of Pulaski Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, twenty-six counts burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, twenty-one counts larceny petty theft, three counts burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, three counts grand theft of firearm, and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $417,000.
Michael Garfield Wishart, 52, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Roberto Hernandez-Garcia, 50, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Kevin Hugh Abbey, 58, of Lakeland. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Vincent Paul Propst, 56, of Lakeland. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Charles Thomas Hernandez, 22, of Kendall. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robert Kelly Ohmart, 33, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Reno Edward Hansen, 25, 600 block of Leach St., Englewood. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Hamlet Roberto Cruz Matode, 43, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Thomas Lysek, 48, 3800 block of Bravo Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and simple assault. Bond: none.
Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 21, 11700 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carol Ahmann, 68, 100 block of Toscavilla Boulevard, North Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brian Carpenter, 37, 100 block of Idle Sands Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without a license, driving while license suspended. Bond: None.
Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Roadway Street, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $21,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lewis Bray, 58, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicole Carlson, 37, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
