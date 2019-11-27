The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Stephanie Marie Smith, 42, of Sebring, Fla. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Raymond Jimenez, 48, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Evelyn Susan Borgos, 31, 3300 block of Sunset Key Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.
Valerie Irene Burke, 28, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: convicted felon fails to register, out of county warrant, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Douglas John Dunne Jr., 31, 23100 block of Glory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Seth Jarrad Stewart, 40, 6300 block of Everest Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,170.
Stephen Michael Dorobiala, 38, 23200 block of Delavan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Zachary Allen Berard, 24, 13200 block of Ebony Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Jack Dale Churchill, 33, 500 block of Lakehurst Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Shelly Dee Lindeborn, 55, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Melbin Ivan Lopez Delgado, 36, of Miami. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.
David Earl Lancaster, 46, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Wendy Elizabeth Schmidt, 51, of Lakeland. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Jesse Craig Underwood, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Wesner Wece Alerte, 21, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Jasmine Nicole Freeman, 32, 6900 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: none.
Mark Ernest Dickinson, 29, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Aubrey Ann Blackman, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and out of county warrant. Bond: $18,000.
George Alan Wilson II, 42, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $25,000.
Kimberly Anne Rice, 45, 1300 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Marcus Davis, 25, 200 block of Denver Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, violation of probation, and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Paul Rodriguez, 54, of Naples. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $15,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Clifford Andrew Atherley Jr., 21, 5500 block of Allamanda Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended (second offense), and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Lisa Dawn Heflin, 49, 13300 block of SW Pembroke Circle North, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Sondra Jo Majors, 50, 13300 block of SW Pembroke Circle North, Lake Suzy. Charges: violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Luis Alejandro Ochoa, 28, of Bradenton. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Richard William Petersen, 53, 21200 block of Colton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Thomas Schippert Bailey, 34, 3000 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• James Gordon Rich, 37, of Myakka City, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Steve Deleon, 54, 6300 block of Munsin Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Michelle Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
• Robert Valerio, Jr., 57, 900 block of W. Windemere St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond $25,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rene Rolston, 38, 8400 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Fabian Parker, 28, 6900 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
• Alanah Mazzucco, 38, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jennie Brandt, 45, 900 block of Posadas, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Zachary Craig, 36, 21000 block of Sandal Foot Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
David Dipiazza, 44, 1400 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: None.
Lee Donnelly, 40, 700 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
John Donnelly, 57, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Wayne Guffey, 37, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.
Brittany Whitaker, 48, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.
