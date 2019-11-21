The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Edward B. Williamson, 50, of Wenham, Mass. Charges: trespassing in structure or conveyance and larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

Paula Euceda, 49, of Tampa. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

Barbara Ann Raduenz, 69, 3200 block of White Ibis court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Richard Wallace Hopkins, 35, 2400 block of Myrtel Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Leslie Janele Conley, 37, 400 block of Bowman Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $10,000.

Candice Badalamenti, 60, 21000 block of Ilade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $7,000.

Christopher Cody Danner, 31, 1400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

Wilfredo Javier Romero-Escalante, 18, of Orlando. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Steven Michael Palumbo, 36, 1200 block of Gillepsie Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $913.44.

Julio Ernesto Borrero-Rosario, 47, of Larkspur, Col. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $25,000.

Bertie Elizabeth Jackson, 49, 2400 block of Brookwood Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lenworth Esscorffrey Bartley Jr., 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine and out of county warrant. Bond: $6,000.

Connor Ryan Cutrell, 28, 400 block of Via Cintia, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Kyle Trevis Phillip, 25, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Christopher John Carruthers, 29, of Orlando. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cailey Dills, 20, 1700 block of Sandy Court, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Reggie Adams, 43, 8400 block of Alan Avenue. Charge: battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Robert Bales, 26, 4700 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior before a child less than 12 years old. Bond: none.

Elmer Keeton, 55, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Pedro Peta Jr., 34, 5200 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: battery, violation of a protective domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Jamie Proffitt, 37, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.

Jenna Spitler, 29, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a  controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Eric Whitehead, 35, 800 block of Wright Street, Englewood. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second-degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Adam Felt, 30, 500 block of Parkdale Mews, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

