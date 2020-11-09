The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jessica Nichole Wilson, 29, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: use or possess ID of another person without consent and fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times $100 or more. Bond: none.

Linette Ann Dishneau, 30, 4300 block of Sibley Bay Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: none.

Jon Anthony Zweifel, 30, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Joseph Edward Roberts, 41, homeless of Englewood. Charge: violation of injunction within 500 feet of petitioner’s residence, school or employer. Bond: none.

Sarah Bunker Crocker, 44, 10400 block of Green Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Jimmy Dwyane Vanamburg II, 41, 21500 block of Sheldon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, sell/deliver/possess firearm with a serial number removed and four counts of possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:


Calvin Jerome Nardino Bennett, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

Mackenzie Alexander Egeland, 26, 6100 block of Pheasant Road, Venice. Charges: battery, probation violation: Widman Act: possession of a controlled substance/ possession of cocaine/battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Alexandra K. Surma, 21, 800 block of Coral Bean Cove, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Johnny Lee Williams Jr., 29, 300 block of Seaboard Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Peter Anthony Becht, 33, 13200 block of Coluccio Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments