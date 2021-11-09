The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Lee Stanton, 39, 27300 block of Bay Way Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Terri Curles Keeton, 57, 8100 block of Wiltshire Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 24, 2000 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Tammy Christine Guardiola, 51, 15100 block of Aldama Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $500.

Charlene Marie Waters, 38, of Neosho, Mo. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.

Andra Dwight Rountree, 32, of Chandler, Ariz. Charge: DUI and nonresident driver’s license required. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joshua Andrew Davis, 32, 400 block of Reading Street NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Thomas Fredericks IV, 28, 100 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

