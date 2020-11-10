The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Manes Sainvil, 43, 1400 block of Paxton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Kevin Gregory Ruckert, 54, 600 block of Blue Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Richard Adam Andrews, 37, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Patricia Johanna Estarita, 34, 7100 block of Turner St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Stephen Caron, 41, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Stephanie Nicole Mapes, 35, 300 block of S. Maple Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: violation of probation: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.


Adora Cristina Gascon Reyes, 32, 500 block of Ovalando Place, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Courtney Lana Tom, 34, 1500 block of Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. Charges: criminal mischief $1,000 or more, and trespassing. Bond: $2,000.

David Matthew Luke, 50, 6000 block of Beedla St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court: violation of an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Christopher Barone, 36, 20900 block of Fetterbush Place, Venice. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

