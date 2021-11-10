The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tara Lynn Giafaglione, 26, 27200 block of Derringer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, introducing contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Brittany Rae Prainito, 35, 30100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Preston Landez Sesler, 40, 600 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.

Brandy Nichole Jackson, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Patrick Jesse Locke, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Heather Marie Sanders, 35, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Kane Patrick Keosaian, 29, 200 block of Lindon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Katherine Ann Santana, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.

Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 30, 2100 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended and revoked. Bond: none.

Tricia Lee White, 34, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting an unauthorized operator to drive vehicle. Bond: none.

Michael Ryan Foster, 34, of Placida. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Joshua Blake Brown, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Destiny Clymer, 31, 800 block of East 1st Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Yeison Gamaliet Garcia, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and driving without valid commercial driver's license. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Gregory Allen Williamson, 58, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 28, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Kamila Olsavska, 27, 14100 block of Tamiami Terrace, Nort Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

