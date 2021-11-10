The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tara Lynn Giafaglione, 26, 27200 block of Derringer Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, introducing contraband into a county detention facility, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Brittany Rae Prainito, 35, 30100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Preston Landez Sesler, 40, 600 block of East Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
Brandy Nichole Jackson, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Patrick Jesse Locke, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Heather Marie Sanders, 35, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Kane Patrick Keosaian, 29, 200 block of Lindon Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Katherine Ann Santana, 23, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 30, 2100 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended and revoked. Bond: none.
Tricia Lee White, 34, 21800 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and permitting an unauthorized operator to drive vehicle. Bond: none.
Michael Ryan Foster, 34, of Placida. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Joshua Blake Brown, 34, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Destiny Clymer, 31, 800 block of East 1st Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Yeison Gamaliet Garcia, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and driving without valid commercial driver's license. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Gregory Allen Williamson, 58, 2500 block of Rolling Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Glenn Harry Hoffner Jr., 28, 4200 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Kamila Olsavska, 27, 14100 block of Tamiami Terrace, Nort Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.