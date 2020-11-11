The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Klarel Avin, 34, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: five counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Robert Lee Boston-Malaspino, 24, 22100 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
John Steven Brasher Jr., 43, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Alexandra Lavonne Durham Brown, 34, 1000 block of Bay Harbor Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Amanda Renee Combs, 30, 3100 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Thomas Albert Dingley, 46, 900 block of Plum Tree Lane, Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Eva Sierra Espinosa, 31, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Emily Elizabeth Garrett, 28, of Cape Coral. Charges: out of county warrant and driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Fernando Hernandez Hernandez, 27, 1000 block of SE Cindee Street, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Stephanie Ann Hernandez, 35, Timothy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Bruce Alan Layendecker, 36, 1700 block of New Point Comfort Road, Englewood. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, larceny petty theft first degree second offense and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: none.
Justin Michael Marquis, 25, 3300 block of Elkcam Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $7,000.
Samantha Meyer, 26, 4000 block of Gardner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Toribio Pastor-Contreras, 35, 1700 block of NE Wynn Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Noe Francisco Rivas Molina, 38, 1800 block of SE DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charge: nonresident driver license required. Bond: $1,000.
Dakota Jared Strong, 29, 6100 block of Cromwell Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Francisco Javier Trejo Lugo, 34, 1200 block of SE 4th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Donald Joseph Walker, 63, 100 block of Bunker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher Michael Woitalewicz, 44, first block of Gulf View Place, Rotonda West. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $7,500.
The Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:
Tyler Alexander Breedlove, 26, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: violation of probation or community control.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Troy William Davis, 28, 8300 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Zachary Scott Matthews, 21, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $860.
Tyler William Kirby, 19, 7400 block of Quarry St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Caleb Joseph Summerson, 18, 4600 block of Mckibben Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Spencer Kyle O'Neill, 29, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Lee County: failure to appear: first degree petty theft. Bond: none.
John Henry Boone III, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: conditional release violation: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Joshua Roy Robinson, 30, 25000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.
