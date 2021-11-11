The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Carl Jones, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Salvatore John Maiorana Jr., 62, 2400 block of Mockingbird Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joseph Maoirana, 64, 2400 block of Mockingbird Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Joshua Henry, 22, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Mario Lopez Cruz, 37, of Palmetto. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Lashawn McDonald, 33, of Orlando. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Phillip Anthony Aust, 36, of Naples. Charge: felony failure to appear and littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous material. Bond: $5,000.
Edward William Sauer, 51, 7000 block of Janette Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 while person under 18 in vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $8,000.
John Carl Robins, 42, 9200 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charges: battery and violation of probation and community control. Bond: $3,500.
Christopher Jacob Dreyfus, 34, of Bel Air Beach. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Juan Esteban Martinez, 45, 300 block of North 15th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Michael Behrmann, 46, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,013.
Evan Phillip Bouchard Jr., 54, 1200 block of Tooley Street, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nicholas Andrew Brucker, 28, 100 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Eric Lee Collins, 44, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while license suspended or revoked, and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $1,740.
Zachary Alan-Charles LaFlair, 33, 21000 block of DeLake Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: administrative hold for Charlotte County. Bond: none.
Scott Joseph Lanning, 55, 300 block of Gladstone Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brian Mitchell Herndon, 34, 2700 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Vincent Robert Jones, 36, 7000 block of Beardsley Street, Englewood. Charges: Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
John Carl Whiteaker III, 32, 8100 block of Cascadas Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
