The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Carlos Gabriel Sanchez-Diaz, 36, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Eduardo Sosa-Jimenez, 49, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Carlos Santos-Ajanel, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Alfredo Jose Ramirez, 58, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dominick Cappucio, 31, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrant and petty theft first-degree. Bond: none.


William Joseph Larson, 32, 1600 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of petty theft second-degree. Bond: $3,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael John Mascolo, 39, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

Wade L. Whittier, 57, 600 block of El Tango, North Port. Charge: DUI blood alcohol level higher than 0.15% with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 34, 4600 block of N. Washington Blvd., North Port. Charges: battery, three counts of probation violation on charges of selling cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and DUI. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments