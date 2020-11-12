The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carlos Gabriel Sanchez-Diaz, 36, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Eduardo Sosa-Jimenez, 49, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Carlos Santos-Ajanel, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Alfredo Jose Ramirez, 58, of Cape Coral, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dominick Cappucio, 31, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrant and petty theft first-degree. Bond: none.
William Joseph Larson, 32, 1600 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of petty theft second-degree. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael John Mascolo, 39, 4700 block of Pompano Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Wade L. Whittier, 57, 600 block of El Tango, North Port. Charge: DUI blood alcohol level higher than 0.15% with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 34, 4600 block of N. Washington Blvd., North Port. Charges: battery, three counts of probation violation on charges of selling cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and DUI. Bond: none.
-Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.