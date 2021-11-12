The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Terry Lavone Bing Jr., 33, 26200 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Edward Snapp, 61, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 32, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
Daniel Griest, 46, address withheld. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender as required, failure to report name or residence change, and two counts of failure to comply with registration law. Bond: none.
Cathay Jane Smith, 57, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of no-contact order. Bond: none.
Joan MacGranor Barkow, 62, 1300 block of Rocky Lane, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.
Kenneth Walter Stone, 76, 3900 block of NW North Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Malcolm Spencer Jr., 23, of Lehigh Arces. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bone: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zachary John Carpenter, 26, 1900 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 1200 block of SE Fourth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.
Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 18, 1900 block of NW Windy Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief, battery against first responder, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $3,000.
Daniel Wayne Douglas, 20, 1900 block of NW Windy Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing while armed and possession of or harm to alligator eggs without authority. Bond: $3,000.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
