The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Terry Lavone Bing Jr., 33, 26200 block of Explorer Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Edward Snapp, 61, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Dorothy Joanne Vicknair, 32, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.

Daniel Griest, 46, address withheld. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender as required, failure to report name or residence change, and two counts of failure to comply with registration law. Bond: none.

Cathay Jane Smith, 57, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of no-contact order. Bond: none.

Joan MacGranor Barkow, 62, 1300 block of Rocky Lane, Englewood. Charges: trespassing and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.

Kenneth Walter Stone, 76, 3900 block of NW North Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Malcolm Spencer Jr., 23, of Lehigh Arces. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bone: $500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zachary John Carpenter, 26, 1900 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jose Antonio Colon, 61, 1200 block of SE Fourth Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: none.

Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 18, 1900 block of NW Windy Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief, battery against first responder, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: $3,000.

Daniel Wayne Douglas, 20, 1900 block of NW Windy Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing while armed and possession of or harm to alligator eggs without authority. Bond: $3,000.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Darion Marquise Hawkins, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

