The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dana Charles McKinley, 29, 200 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jonathan Arthur Dick, 45, 200 block of Marlin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, three counts of failing to appear for misdemeanor and five underlying charges. Bond: none.

Michael Henry Artell, 57, 23400 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Craig Joseph Brown, 41, 12200 block of Zittle Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Christopher Lee King, 45, 3700 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $400.

Ralph James Gross IV, 24, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Laura Marie Williams, 53, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

James Eugene Raleigh, 52, 500 block of Lowell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.


Jarrett Allen Waters, 25, 14500 block of Armada Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Frank James Jackson, 54, of Lakeland, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shaun Austin Carlson, 30, 200 block of Peach St., Venice. Charges: robbery and felony battery. Bond: none.

Michael Theodore Porter, 36, 700 block of N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500. 

Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Frank Aaron Reed McDaniel, 56, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT. Bond: none.

