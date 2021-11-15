The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Christian Gustavo Falconi, 34, of Sunrise. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Santiago Guido, 20, 23400 block of Westchester Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and unarmed burglary. Bond: $4,000.

Robert Bernard Rohling Sr., 44, 47000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jon Gary Weaver, 42, 300 block of Evergreen Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and two counts of permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: none.

Rachelle Scribner, 37, 1700 block of Education Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Amy Lea Pena, 52, 200 block of Akers Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Samara Anderson, 18, 23400 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and unarmed burglary. Bond: $4,000.

Adam John Magnan, 26, 18300 block of Twilite Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: inhaling or ingesting harmful chemicals. Bond: $1,000.

Lisa Ann McGinnis, 60, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Renee Lawson, 35, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Stacy Ellen Grenon, 55, of Parrish. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Shayla Ann Reeves, 19, 8100 block of Boca Grande Avenue, North Port. Charges: trespassing by failure to leave property on homeowner’s order and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Scott Robert Bradbury, 44, address withheld. Charge: violation of no contact order. Bond: none.

Shane Matthew Vanselow, 23, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Matthew Frederick Brown, 37, 4500 block of Wabasso Avenue, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: $1,500.

Marcus Jerome Hodges, 31, 3700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Joshua Daniel Doerrfeld, 46, 1200 block of Nordendale Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Luis Miguel Copland Morris, 27, of Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Erika Molina Etchechury, 31, of Sebring. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater while person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,620.

Daniel Wade Villafuerte, 20, 300 block of Fortuna Road, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Rafael Antonio Inoa, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,315.

Evan Howard Koppel, 41, of Naples. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater while person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,120.

Compiled by Frank DiFiore

