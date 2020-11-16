The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Michael O’Connor, 62, first block of Medalist Court, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kathleen Ann Danahy, 43, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher Augustus Hardwick, 61, 800 block of Mensh Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: misuse of 911 or E911 system and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $5,000.
Dashun Anthony Reid, 37, 18400 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Verona Maxine Wyndham, 37, 12300 block of Deepwoods Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael John Bebon, 47, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Ricardo O’Neil Smith, 41, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Brandi Marcella White, 30, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Marcos Castro Imul, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Thomas Blake Ford, 49, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Austin Parker, 44, 1800 block of Gulf Blvd., Englewood. Charges: employer not get workers’ compensation insurance under $200,000, engage contracting business without certification first violation and unregistered electric contractor. Bond: $2,000.
Heather Robinson, 56, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended habitual offender, grand theft/petty theft third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, petty theft third or subsequent offense and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.