The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Michael O’Connor, 62, first block of Medalist Court, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Kathleen Ann Danahy, 43, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher Augustus Hardwick, 61, 800 block of Mensh Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: misuse of 911 or E911 system and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $5,000.

Dashun Anthony Reid, 37, 18400 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Verona Maxine Wyndham, 37, 12300 block of Deepwoods Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Michael John Bebon, 47, 13200 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Ricardo O’Neil Smith, 41, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Brandi Marcella White, 30, 4300 block of Dekle Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Marcos Castro Imul, 24, of Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Thomas Blake Ford, 49, of Bradenton. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Austin Parker, 44, 1800 block of Gulf Blvd., Englewood. Charges: employer not get workers’ compensation insurance under $200,000, engage contracting business without certification first violation and unregistered electric contractor. Bond: $2,000.

Heather Robinson, 56, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended habitual offender, grand theft/petty theft third or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, petty theft third or subsequent offense and two counts of grand theft. Bond: none.

