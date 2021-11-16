The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
James Anthony Bailey, 52, 2700 block of Bailey Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property, unarmed burglary, and grand theft. Bond: none.
Robert Wayne Rhinesmith, 52, 24200 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property, unarmed burglary, and grand theft. Bond: $5,000.
James Niel Duncan, 29, 800 block of Ellicott Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and unlicensed concealed carrying of electric weapon or device. Bond: $3,000.
Daniel Craig Williams Jr., 54, 22200 block of Yonker Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Cameron Tanner Hanna, 20, 3700 block of Pebble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Keith Duane Lange, 61, 13500 block of Keystone Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Anthony Louis Taylor, 43, 2700 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Henry Ernesto Rojas, 27, of Miami. Charges: loitering or prowling, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, knowingly and intentionally possessing unlawfully five or more IDs. Bond: $2,000.
Yery Taveras Diaz, 21, of Davie, FL. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly and intentionally possessing unlawfully five or more IDs, and permitting an unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $9,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Pamela D. Curtis, 25, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: perjury and filing a false report. Bond: $5,000.
Corey Anthony Rath, 22, of Cooper City. Charge: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Francisco Pantoja, 34, of Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Curtis Speicher, 26, 400 block of Crystal Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Allan Michael Whiteaker, 31, 4500 block of Libby Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
Frank Anthony Iannetti III, 67, of Zolfo Springs. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: $1,240.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.