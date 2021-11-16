The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Anthony Bailey, 52, 2700 block of Bailey Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property, unarmed burglary, and grand theft. Bond: none.

Robert Wayne Rhinesmith, 52, 24200 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing in stolen property, unarmed burglary, and grand theft. Bond: $5,000.

James Niel Duncan, 29, 800 block of Ellicott Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and unlicensed concealed carrying of electric weapon or device. Bond: $3,000.

Daniel Craig Williams Jr., 54, 22200 block of Yonker Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Cameron Tanner Hanna, 20, 3700 block of Pebble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Keith Duane Lange, 61, 13500 block of Keystone Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Anthony Louis Taylor, 43, 2700 block of Orchard Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Henry Ernesto Rojas, 27, of Miami. Charges: loitering or prowling, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, knowingly and intentionally possessing unlawfully five or more IDs. Bond: $2,000.

Yery Taveras Diaz, 21, of Davie, FL. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly and intentionally possessing unlawfully five or more IDs, and permitting an unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $9,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Pamela D. Curtis, 25, 33100 block of Oil Well Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: perjury and filing a false report. Bond: $5,000.

Corey Anthony Rath, 22, of Cooper City. Charge: obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Francisco Pantoja, 34, of Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Curtis Speicher, 26, 400 block of Crystal Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Allan Michael Whiteaker, 31, 4500 block of Libby Road, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:

Frank Anthony Iannetti III, 67, of Zolfo Springs. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash with damage to property, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: $1,240.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

