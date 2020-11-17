The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Beverly Ann Spencer, 36, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, failure to appear for misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Mark Andrew Speth, 18, Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Kenneth Alan Jones, 57, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Tina Elaine Riley, 57, 400 block of San Felix St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Donald Lewis St. James, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $8,500.

Robert Jon O’Connor, 43, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Jeremy Phillip Peters, 33, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of domestic violence injunction and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Molly Evguenia Wright, 26, 22300 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Marita Andra Anzalotti, 47, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,070.


Rodolfo Cueto, 36, 6500 block of Mauna Loa Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, DUI, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,000.

Antonio Camre Kleiss, 23, 21400 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000, tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony proceeding, false imprisonment of an adult or child under 13, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $46,000.

Cristina Dawn Smith, 46, address withheld. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and introduction of contraband into detention facility. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Andrew David Bailey, 29, 200 block of E. Palm Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of drug equipment and two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $3,500.

Gordon William Litts, 52, of North Port. Charge: failure to appear Charlotte County hit and run leaving scene of accident involving damage. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Shane Edwin Fogarty, 51, 1700 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, intimidation-threat with serious bodily harm law enforcement officer and resist an officer-obstruct without violence. Bond: $1,500.

