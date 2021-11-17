The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick James Pender, 65, of St. Petersburg. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Nicholas Jeremiah Sugrim, 28, 1300 block of Arrow Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Carlos Rafael Morales, 28, 100 block of Coconut Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Edwin Sujer Rosado Berrios, 33, 21300 block of Coulton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
Brett George Thomas, 36, 84900 block of Portabelo Avenue, North Port. Charges: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order, resisting officer without violence, and assault on a first responder. Bond: none.
Roberto Josue Gonzalez, 42, of North Fort Myers. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Brandon James Gasiorowski, 35, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
John Christopher Riddle, 35, of Cape Coral. Charges: two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $25,000.
Edwin Javier Aleman Cruz, 45, of Bradenton. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $100.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Charles Edward Allen Lamb, 35, 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lauren Candace Burroughs, 27, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Bobby Lynn Drane, 56, 5300 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Joseph Gerald Hinsman, 29, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Richard Haven Parsons III, 38, 2500 block of Beef Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-state warrant. Bond: none.
Kathleen Mary Taylor, 67, 6700 block of Old Court Street, North Port. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kwame Malik Jones, 28, 23500 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Deidre Louise Mullikin, 36, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI, DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater with person under 18 in vehicle, and two counts of driving while licensed suspended or revoked. Bond: $860.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Miguel Alfonso Alcantara-Menjivar, 30, 1200 block of NE Cross Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: 15 charges of possession of a photograph of a sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.
Jessica Lynn Katt, 25, of Lake Placid. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
