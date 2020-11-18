The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marc Matthew Alfredo, 50, 600 block of Birdbay Drive, Venice. Charges: drive with licence from other state while Florida license suspended, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Isaac Jacob Borst, 34, 2100 block of Mango Ave., Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Sarah Marie Miles, 21, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Eezay Kendley, 39, 21300 block of Coulton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Kendra April Mertell, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.
Melyssa Rachelle Baker, 30, 18000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Wayne Momolu Metzger, 64, homeless of Fort Myers. Charge: trespass failure to leave upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Donald Eugene Williams, 52, of Brooksville, Fla. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $2,000.
Nina Elizabeth Robles, 23, 7500 block of SW County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $6,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Joseph Cannella, 50, 8700 block of Fay Ave., North Port. Charges: sell synthetic narcotics within 1,000 feet of worship or busn and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $9,000.
Ryan Matthew Lee Carr, 30, 7500 block of Muncey Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of selling cocaine and two counts of using a two way communication device to facilitate felony. Bond: $18,000.
Roman Melichuk, 37, 4100 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Inna S. Osipov, 32, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: sell drugs within 1,000 feet of worship-business, sell opium or derivative within 1,000 feet of specified area (municipal park), selling synthetic narcotics and two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $38,000.
Stephanie Jean Papadimitriou, 34, 13800 block of Posada Street, Venice. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of worship/busn, two counts of selling amphetamines and three two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $27,500.
Dantonio Tremelle Richardson, 30, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charges: selling synthetic narcotics, trafficking phenethylamines 10 grams or more, and two counts of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $35,500.
Tammy Lee Stankus, 45, 4800 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charges: selling synthetic narcotics within 1,000 feet of worship or busn and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $21,500.
Michael Felix Stankus, 47, 4800 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charge: selling synthetic narcotics. Bond: $7,500.
Brian Allen Thien, 31, 200 block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug equipment, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
