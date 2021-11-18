The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Patrick Apps-Padilla, 31, of Thornton, CO. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Craig Gardner Courtney Sr., 48, 6300 block of Alan Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition of weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.
Emmanuel Mark Pierre, 32, 2400 block of Rio Janeiro Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Morris Lee Keel Jr., 48, 2100 block of Mangrove Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing on posted construction site, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Nicole Marie Tobia, 45, 3000 block of Mancini Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: trespassing on posted construction site, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Daniel Joe Collingwood, 33, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tracey Ryniec, 36, address withheld. Charges: battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Thomas Thornton Taylor, 32, 12100 block of Grosspoint Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
James Brian Smith Jr., 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Robert Wayne Goss, 49, 100 block of Concord Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey emergency responders, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,500.
Mackie Brown Jr., 27, 1100 block of Belkton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Samuel Elijah Murphy, 23, 3500 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $25,000.
Adam Henry Ziehr, 23, 300 block of Calle Liana, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Winfred Louis Didlake, 39, of Daytona Beach. Charges: resisting officer without violence and trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Clayton Andre Stuarts Jr., 30, 700 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Brandon Daniel Leon, 22, of Cape Coral. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rolando Batista, 49, 8300 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Michael Kosto, 53, of Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Dennis Lee Cote, 46, 300 block of West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Marcus Nathan Jackson, 52, 1400 block of Fairless Road, North Port. Charges: sexual assault by person over 18 on victim under 12. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Randolph Fugate IV, 53, 1400 block of SW Brannan Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $500.
Sierra Dolores Aiken, 32, 100 block of South Rogers Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two count of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Michael Bert Robertson, 46, 1800 block of First Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and displaying a cancelled or revoked driver's license. Bond: $240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Darion Marquise-Davis Hawkins, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: lewd or lascivious behavior and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $50,500.
Oscar Eriberto Chavez Larios, 55, 1400 block of SW Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Jennifer Stewart, 52, 2800 block of NE Persimmon Drive, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
