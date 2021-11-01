The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Herbert Lee Jackson II, 42, of West Palm Beach. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.

Marcia Lane Cunningham, 61, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Laura Marie Ridgeway, 61, 300 block of San Cristobal Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: none.

Edward Alan Kuda, 61, 2800 block of Dixie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Coleen Richardson, 57, 21700 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,000.

Edward Wayne Kologinski Jr., 42, 1100 block of Hurtig Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Sherman Alan Black, 50, 10400 block of Pensacola Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Stephen Joseph Scimemi, 60, 6400 block of Keena Court, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Summer Craddock, 36, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Annette Renee Yu, 53, 3500 block of Syracuse Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Thomas Patrick Ashbacher, 21, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Taylor P. Fornino, 28, first block of Norman Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence, and two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: $620.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joshua S. Cannady, 40, 3100 block of Bellafonte Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Derek Scott Dirosa, 39, 4700 block of Bayano Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with pregnant victim. Bond: none.

Theodore Edward Garrett, 57, 3100 block of 10th Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Hunter Lane Williams, 18, 2400 block of Trimble Avenue, North Port. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

