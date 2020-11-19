The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Andrew Sauer, 55, of Springfield, Ill. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and giving false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Seth Tyler Chancy, 22, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Christopher Patrick Villatte, 34, 1200 block of Tift Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $4,500.
Wendy Elizabeth Schmidt, 52, Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Terry Kristopher Flournoy, 21, Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $200,000.
Isaac Torres Hernandez, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gwenda Deloris Lynom, 57, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Bradley Augard Augustin, 20, 8600 block of Chesebro Ave., North Port. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.
Benjamin Lee Chismar, 45, 2400 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Teri Lee Garrod, 44, 3400 block of Elias Circle, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant DeSoto County. Bond: none.
Tonia Jean Kinsey, 41, 8700 block of Herbison Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of church or school, and two counts of using a two-way communication device to commit a felony. Bond: $70,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sandra Denise Garvey, 53, 5600 block of Orpha Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Elisha Danielle Griggs, 34, 4100 block of Pepper Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant from Walton County. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
