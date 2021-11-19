Tommy Alton Shirey, 53, 3500 block of Cessna Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
Juliano Marcondes Correia, 46, 1300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Joshua William Harrington, 28, 100 block of Buckeye Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.
John Douglas Robertson, 58, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Shane D. Lawlor, 33, 6400 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Jay Scott Thomas, 50, of Charleston, SC. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Israel Deaquino, 39, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior. Bond: $20,000.
William Nicholas Shackelton, 29, 8100 block of Egglestom Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
James Paul Smolin Jr., 37, 7400 block of Jennifer Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tiffany Allen McClelland, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $500.
Dale Winterwood Rodriquez, 62, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a photograph of a sexual performance of a child. Bond: none.
Ricardo Suarez Mesa, 53, 1200 block of SE 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register change to phone number. Bond: none.
Kayleigh Jeanne Garbrandt, 22, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.