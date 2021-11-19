The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Julie Lashae Garrett, 42, address withheld. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Tommy Alton Shirey, 53, 3500 block of Cessna Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 44, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Juliano Marcondes Correia, 46, 1300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.

Joshua William Harrington, 28, 100 block of Buckeye Ave. NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $5,000.

John Douglas Robertson, 58, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Shane D. Lawlor, 33, 6400 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jay Scott Thomas, 50, of Charleston, SC. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Israel Deaquino, 39, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior. Bond: $20,000.

William Nicholas Shackelton, 29, 8100 block of Egglestom Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

James Paul Smolin Jr., 37, 7400 block of Jennifer Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tiffany Allen McClelland, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Dale Winterwood Rodriquez, 62, 13600 block of SE Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: possession of a photograph of a sexual performance of a child. Bond: none.

Ricardo Suarez Mesa, 53, 1200 block of SE 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: failure to register as a sex offender and failure to register change to phone number. Bond: none.

Kayleigh Jeanne Garbrandt, 22, 3600 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Frank DiFiore

