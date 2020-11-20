The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Terry Lin Wolfrum, 40, 3700 block of Beechwood St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Jamee Leann Connor, 34, 10300 block of Visdy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Walter Bernard Bushman, 45, 3100 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: none.
Jeremy Wayne Davenport, 22, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: commit felony battery and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $10,000.
Maura Lynn Callis, 36, of North Fort Myers. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Latonya Monique Thronton, 46, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $6,500.
Jill Elizabeth Graff, 57, 700 block of Harvey St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Jason Joseph Goley, 42, of St. Petersburg. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Patrick Troy Phillips, 44, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
John Saldana Martinez Jr., 41, 500 block of Pompano Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Ronald Thomas Robinson, 51, 1200 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Shay Ashleigh Brown, 38, 23100 block of Hillsdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Hailee Lynn Matthews, 25, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jason Lee Murr, 45, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Charges: marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Charles Eugene Church, 30, 4400 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Darnel Kevon Simpson, 19, 1000 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Guadalupe Garcia, 24, of Avon Park, Florida. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anna Bryson
