The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ermelo Antonio-Dominguez, 35, of Tampa. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Jessica Lynn Morrison, 31, 400 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation and community control. Bond: $1,500.

Mark Ernest Dickinson, 31, 100 block of Charlotte Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Justin Paul Morgan, 39, 6100 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Betty Jenny DeLisio, 39, 22400 block of Hernando Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

John Hill Vickers IV, 70, 7500 block of Silage Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Alyssa Marie Formaro, 29, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Amanda Capron, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

William Kenneth Blount, 24, 4500 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Allen McLain, 65, 23400 block of Abrade Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Samantha Jean James, 25, 1000 block of Strasburg Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Kathleen Rollman Ritchie, 59, 1500 block of Fringe Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Rosalie Diane Kim, 42, 3800 block of Junction Street, North Port. Charges: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Michael Kevin Downs, 50, of Minden, LA. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 37, 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Damian L. Tamburro, 44, 7000 block of York Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Emily Marie Sturgis, 45, 700 block of Riviera Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Walter Yovani Cuyuchmartin, 38, of Bradenton. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.

Rogerio Maldonado Jr., 47, 4400 block of Hansard Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Kristie Leigh Johnson, 37, 1740 NW Windy Pine Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

George Williams Walsh, 52, 6900 block of County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: failure to pay civil penalty. Bond: none.

Jose Rueda Sanchez, 20, 500 block of North 15th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: sexual assault. Bond: none.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments