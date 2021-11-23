The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Steven Thomas Curtiss, 32, of Sebring. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Robert Allen Skinner, 50, of Sarasota. Charge: unarmed burglary of unoccupied dwelling and grand theft. Bond: $100,000.

Emilio Natanael Ramos, 42, 400 block of Concordia Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

Jeffrey McCurdy, 51, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: $5,000.

Luther Wayne Smith, 48, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault and battery. Bond: none.

Pedro Bernal, 56, 2500 block of Luther Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on code enforcers. Bond: none.

Dimitri Sheldyayev, 38, 300 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery, and introducing contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none.

Jennifer Joyce McCranie, 39, 6700 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.

Samantha J. Blair, 30, 10400 block of Carnegie Avenue, Englewood. Charge: willful abuse a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Christopher Allen Vietts, 32, 6200 block of Avila Street, Englewood. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Jose Reynoldo Santos Jr., 36, of Parrish. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrests:

Jeffrey Andrew Dalva, 50, 6100 block of Sweden Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: armed trespassing, taking or possessing a deer or turkey in closed season, and two counts of level 2 violations of commission rules. Bond: $10,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Katherine Elizabeth Alenduff, 34, 3900 block of Cape Haze Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $620.

Elizabeth Johanna Chandler, 39, 4500 block of Ulman Road, North Port. Charge: administrative hold for Lowell Correctional Institution. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Terese Freidhof, 35, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.

Nazar Mikhaylovich Zibrov, 31, 12000 block of Margarita Avenue, North Port. Charges: destruction of evidence, petit theft, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Stanley Robert Ingram, 60, 29400 block of Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

William Franklin Driggers, 47, 1300 block of NE Oak Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

