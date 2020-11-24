The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Erica Lynn Gariepy, 25, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Ryan Michael Boley, 45, 400 block of Solona Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Donald Nickolas King, 46, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $500.

Keith Raymond Neptune, 37, 7400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Justin James Evans, 35, 4900 block of Cromey Road, North Port. Charges: battery on person 65 years or older and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Marjorie Sue Powell, 28, 5700 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments