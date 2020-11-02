The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kenneth Foster Craig Jr, 51, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Connor Taylor Farnham, 23, 25300 block of Tether Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Brittany Nicole Sawyer-Hancock, 18, 3900 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional bodily harm. Bond: $2,500.

Jerry Nord Andrews, 54, address withheld. Charge: DUI with a blood-alcohol level of 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Arnold Allen Tary, 52, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:


Matthew Americo Fuentes, 31, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Alexander O' Neil Latimer, 29, Tamiami Trail-Sumter Blvd., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Jessica Ashley Sarah Perry, 31, 1800 block of Jamros Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Robert Dominique Sirangelo, 37, 18100 block of Charter Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary. Bond: $7,500.

Dominic Dewayne Wilson, 37, 7600 block of Merolla Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments