The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Shawn Russell Cox, 36, of San Antonio, TX. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.

Herbert Bradley Trinkle, 58, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Kevin Lee Rodney, 50, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

John Thomas Ackerson II, 39, 300 block of East William Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none

Paul Allen Thomas, 42, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.

Portia Lee Reid, 33, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Gerald Douglas Johnson, 40, 2100 block of Astotta Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $272.

Caleb Ivan Alvarado, 21, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.

Michael Allen Brooks, 59, of Lake Worth. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jason Patrick Mathis, 51, 1700 block of Hudson Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while licensed suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.

Braydon Michael McLellen, 22, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Matthew Wayne Mead, 35, 1100 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

