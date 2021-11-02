The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shawn Russell Cox, 36, of San Antonio, TX. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Herbert Bradley Trinkle, 58, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Kevin Lee Rodney, 50, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.
John Thomas Ackerson II, 39, 300 block of East William Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none
Paul Allen Thomas, 42, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.
Portia Lee Reid, 33, 21900 block of Cellini Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Gerald Douglas Johnson, 40, 2100 block of Astotta Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $272.
Caleb Ivan Alvarado, 21, 1100 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $5,000.
Michael Allen Brooks, 59, of Lake Worth. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jason Patrick Mathis, 51, 1700 block of Hudson Street, Englewood. Charge: driving while licensed suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Braydon Michael McLellen, 22, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary, criminal mischief, trespassing, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,620.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Matthew Wayne Mead, 35, 1100 block of South Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.