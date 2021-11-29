The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Mackenzie Owens, 22, of Sarasota. Charges: unarmed robbery and battery. Bond: none.

Alicia Faye Smith, 35, 100 block of Linda Lee Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Richard Lee Stanton, 39, 27300 block of Bay Way Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of Schedule I or II synthetic narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Megan Danielle Brelsford, 37, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Frank Richard Butch, 66, 400 block of Reading Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,000.

Robert A. Lafata Jr., 24, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Albert Biagini, 68, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Summer Craddock, 36, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon homeowner's order. Bond: none.

Ryan Lee Fields, 33, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Guillermo Jose Railos Pu, 43, of Clewiston. Charge: driver's license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Tonya Gilbreth Chrisman, 66, 3300 Royal Palm Drive, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tiffany Hayley Hamann, 27, 2900 block of Sheboygan Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jonathan David Hubbard, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: battery and trespassing. Bond: $100.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

