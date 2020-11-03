The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

John Carey Jeffrey Jr., 44, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.

Lori Ann Carson, 45, 6200 block of Rumpert Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

John Anthony Finney, 34, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Jeremiah Jason Card, 40, 3300 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Rick Robert Boisclair, 38, 4400 block of Cinderella Circle, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

Shaunae Ashlee Best, 24, 2500 block of Strawberry Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Bryan Wayne Kuhn, 47, 3600 block of Lapeer Ave., North Port. Charges: out of county warrant, four counts of selling methamphetamine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Edgar Joel Cartagena, 25, address withheld. Charge: sexual battery on victim under 12 years old. Bond: $500,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:


Klarel Avin, 34, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: warrant from Charlotte County on charges of selling cocaine and selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a school. Bond: none.

Jessica Lorraine Fierros, 4600 block of N. Washington Blvd., North Port. Charges: three counts of probation violation on drug charges and DUI. Bond: none.

Casey Jane Harris, 34, 300 block of Hammock Terrace, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.

Jason Michael Naethe, 40, 1000 block of Squaw Valley Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a DUI charge. Bond: none.

Cody Michael Pixley, 33, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: driving while license is suspended, attaching a tag not assigned to the vehicle. Bond: none.

Devin William Miller, 24, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation on a robbery charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kyandre Deshawn Joseph Jackson, 22, 1000 block of Jinright Road, North Port. Charges: abuse child without great bodily harm, two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

