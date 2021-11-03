The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Arlina Jacklyn Michelle Romero, 39, 400 block of Royal Ponciana, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Shawn Andrew Kukuraga, 31, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Bond: $5,000.
Zachary Alexander Gomez, 21, 400 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Jessica Beatty, 21, 300 block of Skyark Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
Shane Gerald Day, 43, 2600 block of Abbeville Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Frederick Justin Cunningham, 46, 4500 block of Holly Avenue, Nocatee. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
William Tyler Sweeney, 28, of Allentown, PA. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Dimitry Mirville, 19, unclear address. Charges: carrying concealed weapon without license, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mary Veronica Michels, 59, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Haley Ruth Albert, 32, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Ronald Everett Anderson III, 22, 2400 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon order of homeowner. Bond: $500.
Wilkin Cadet, 34, of Lehigh. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Gil Guajardo Jr., 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Empress Oralee Hawkins-Kimmel, 21, 4100 block of Manchester Terrace, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Jesse Allen Stackhouse, 31, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl of four grams or more, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a weapon or ammunition by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic narcotic Schedule I or II with intent to sell, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $26,240.
Ronald L. Wakeley, 50, homeless of Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
