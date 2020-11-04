The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Justin Michael Daigle, 38, 2100 block of Dixie Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,890.

Michelle Lee Morrisette, 68, 20100 block of Rutherford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Daymen Bryant Miller-Kolesar, 20, of Pensacola, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

John Joseph Fahey, 27, 4300 block of Branham Street, North Port. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.

Neal Obryant Durham Jr., 20, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Craig Michael Siringer, 27, 1100 block of Vermeer Drive, Nokomis. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $3,500.

Leonard John Siggins, 76, 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

John Wayne Myslinski, 51, of Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: unknown.

Wilson Ely Chilel Vasquez, 24, of Immokalee. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: none.


Montana Nina Dinga, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: sale of drugs in lieu of schedule I II III or IV drugs. Bond: $7,500.

Mirtha Bruny Frederique, 41, first block of Manor Court, Englewood. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Destiny Lynn Clymer, 30, 700 block of Texas Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of probation violation: grand theft. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Henry Boone III, 35, 21100 block of Gephast Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ryan Louis Unger, 27, 100 block of Nokomis Avenue N., Venice. Charge: probation violation: battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson

