The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
David Clay Benson, 26, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Dakari Gabriel Brown, 25, 500 block of Ida Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Ermand Carbone, 48, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $10,000.
Gregory Thomas Lemons, 50, 22300 block of La Salle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Deborah Ann Veader, 56, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Luz Maria Guido, 44, 23400 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: none.
Cory Thomas Descalzo, 34, 22100 block of Gatewood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation or community control, resisting officer without violence, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jonathan Padilla Soto, 39, 20300 block of Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Patrick Kiner, 51, of Plantation. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $3,500.
Jessica A. Campisi, 27, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
Cedric D'aris Campbell, 28, 1300 block of Rocky Creek Lane, Englewood. Charges: two counts each of trafficking of cocaine and sale of cocaine, and four counts each of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $74,500.
Mark Phillip Steiner, 44, 2900 block of Avenue of the Americas, Englewood. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Donald Charles Lehew, 39, 1300 block of North Tamiami Terrace. Charge: DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or eluding law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, reckless driving, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Jhoset Alexander Hernandez Portillo, 25, of Lakeworth. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Carlton Jude Huff, 22, of Jackson, MI. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $30,000.
Patrick Steven Bates, 18, 12300 block of Genoa Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jorge Acosta Serrano, 43, 12300 block of Harland Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Steven Wallace, 43, 4600 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Whitfield Bien Aime, 28, 1300 block of Robwood Terrace, North Port. Charge: vehicle burglary. Bond: $1,500.
--Compiled by Frank DiFiore
