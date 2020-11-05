The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Maxine Marie Vlaanderen, 24, first block of Colony Point Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: six counts of fraud-impersonation use/possess ID of another person without consent. Bond: $3,500.

Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 38, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $12,500.

William John Davis, 55, 24000 block of Tiseo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI fourth or subsequent offense and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $15,000.

Peter David Owen Jr., 46, 2200 block of Lake View Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Eric Frank Charizio, 53, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Julie Michelle Schouten, 47, 400 block of S Gulf Boulevard, Placida. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Taylor Danielle Hobson, 28, of North Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Alexander Montez, 39, of Lehigh, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 45, 11700 block of SW Anne Ave., Arcadia. Charges: dealing traffic in stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $25,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephen Anthony Macchi, 41, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $14,500.


The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Robert Arthur Koch, 48, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: contempt of court on a charge  of driving with no vehicle registration. Bond: $200.

Jake Thomas McCauley, 25, 12300 block of Destiny Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew J. Sinclair, 52, 13100 block of Romford Ave., Englewood. Charlotte County warrang for violation of probation on an injunction for protection against domestic violence. Bond: none. 

Adam Wade Gray, 31, 4700 block of Chicopa St., North Port. Charge: DUI second offense. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Barry Burton Bean, 49, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Kenneth E. Lowe, 42, 17400 block of Vallybrooke Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: carrying concealed weapon, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Megan Nicole Perkins, 35, 23500 block of Lehigh Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $5,500.

Nancy I. Goodman, 77, 3300 block of Bohio St., North Port. Charge:  failure to appear on a charge of driving with an expired license. Bond: $200.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

