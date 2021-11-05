The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tammy Renee Freeman, 29, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Mitchell Blake Weaver, 33, address withheld. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Caidin McCoy Alderman, 22, 21300 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Steven Christopher Petruzzelli, 31, 10200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brandon Antoine Bates, 29, of Avon Park. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $250.

Yasriyyah Brown, 43, of Sarasota. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, three counts of probation violation, and four counts of contempt of court. Bond: $500.

Rodney Dwayne Lamb Jr., 24, 1800 block of Dragonfly Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

-Compiled by Frank DiFiore

