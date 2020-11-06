The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Emmanuel Chance, 35, first block of Seasons Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Kendall Arlo Morrison Sr., 32, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

George Oldrich Dvorak, 57, 3000 block of St James Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $5,000.

Albertine Anderson, 58, 23200 block of Avocado Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.

Kristina Lee Reilly, 35, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Joseph M. Gardiner, 62, 22300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol level of .15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Andres Fierros-Roman, 35, of Orlanda. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: none.

Barbara Jeanette Allen, 35, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, using a firearm while committing a felony and trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more. Bond: $90,000.

Joseph Russell Bassett, 30, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, using a firearm while committing a felony and trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more. Bond: $60,000.

Udiny Cesar Rocael Aguilar Lucas, 24, of Immokalee, Fla. Charge: Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Mario Aguilar-Medina, 40, of Fort Pierce, Fla. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: none.

Ryan Christian Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Kant Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Zachary Parker Issac, 22, of Davie, Fla. Charges: marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.

Octavio Villafuerte Cruz, 42, 1000 block of 2nd Street, Arcadia. Charges: using another person's ID, driving without valid license, giving false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.

Abelardo Ruiz-Gomez, 38, 1500 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: driving without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Allen Pierce, 49, of Winter Haven, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Alize Xandria Parker, 22, 300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a suspended license.


Walker Clayton Gross, 17, 7000 block of Acorn Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Karoly Golartis, 51, 5200 block of Marset Lane, North Port. Charge: misuse of 911 system. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Melissa Dee Ervin, 42, 18300 block of Limberlos Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ryan Michael Boley, 45, 12300 block of Defender Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Dustin Lee Berrios, 28, 6100 block of Corcoran Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation on drug possession charges. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shane Lee Richards, 42, 400 block of U.S. 41 Bypass, Venice. Charges: probation violation on a burglary charge.

Marc Stefan Chase, 22, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charges: trespassing, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Matthew Lynes, 29, 3100 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

The Department of Corrections Probation reported the following arrest:

Rodrigo Arroyo, 23, 8500 block of Raoul Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of probation violation on a burglary charge. Bond: none.

-Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik

 

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments