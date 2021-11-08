The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ashley Danielle Rivers, 36, of Venus, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Tracey Marie Parker, 38, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, battery against a person 65 years or older, robbery, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
John Al Cristina, 48, 25900 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Travis Michael Goff, 26, 30100 block of Elm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: carrying a concealed firearm while unlicensed. Bond: $5,000.
Terray LaMonte Rawles 45, address withheld. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
Donald Thomas Dziobczynski, 52, 12100 block of Vaughan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Kevin Alexander Reyes, 31, 20200 block of Rutherford Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $350.
Dior Jahsun Barton, 22, 600 block of Chevy Chase NW Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $1,000.
Mischerdson Sam Geffrard, 17, 3600 block of Lapeer Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Paul Phillip Moreau, 52, 2700 block of Worth Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Karli Marie Jones, 28, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $46,500.
John Williams, 26, 800 block of East 2nd Street, Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation or community control.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Michael Daniel Crowley, 43, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
