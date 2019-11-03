The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Whisper Rain Park, 23, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charges: sexual predator fails to provide location. Bond: none.
Amy Marie Wilson, 39, 140 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,500.
Kelly Ann Barrett, 42, of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $28,000.
Kimberly Michelle Senter, 51, 18500 block of Satsuma Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and nine counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $11,000.
Darrick Glen Moody, 48, 2200 block of Hayworth Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person and DUI with 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Peter David Owen, Jr., 45, 2200 block of Lake View Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving with a suspended license and possession or display of a canceled or revoked driver's license. Bond: none.
Eric William Cansler, 38, 900 block of Dupin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery by custodian on victim between 12 and 18. Bond: $200,000.
Rene Marie Glynn, 50, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
Kevin Wayne James, 44, 1100 block of Ample Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 29, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Melinda Ann Kaleel, 39, 700 block of S.W. 68th Terrace, Pembroke Pines. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,500.
Darven Civil, 27, 2300 block of Raywood Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $10,500.
Barry Burton Bean, 48, 8300 block of Malcolm Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Nathan Michael Smith, 35, 18300 block of Old Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Denise Sue Bell, 47, 1000 block of Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person and DUI with 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $620.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Demarcus Jaron Everett, 21, 12700 block of Kings Lake Drive, Gibsonton, FL. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
Shane Matthew Johnson, 24, 500 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
Sharon Tracy Troyer, 59, 700 block of Francis St., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
