The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cynthia Ashanty Alexandra, 27, of Tampa. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Jerome Malachi Louis, 31, 3400 block of Maple Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of an injunction within 500 foot of a school employee, resisting arrest without violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Ryan Elswick, 37, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $20,000.
Joseph Carl Lutes, 31, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: convicted felon failed to register. Bond: none.
James Russell Sousa, 51, 1600 block of Woodlawn Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of no contact order. Bond. $1,500.
Junior Grant, 38, 700 block of Hazel St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Jesika Gray, 34, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Paul Russell Duxbury, 52, 600 block of Ennis Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear. Bone: none.
Thomas Michael Bobo, 37, 3900 Brooklyn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond: $5,000.
James Robert Koch, 26, 4200 block of Ozark Ave., North Port. Charges: battery touch or strike. Bond: none.
Nadia Elyse Steele, 22, 3100 block of Circleville St., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Werhson Carneiro, 48, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: driving while license suspended and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kimberley Hodges, 60, 10000 block of Amberjack Way, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Stephen Phillip Lewis, 70, of Boynton Beach, Florida. Charge: defrauding an innkeeper under $300. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Nicholas, 41, Charlotte County Jail. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Dominick Ceppaluni, 43, of Sarasota. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Alfredo Reyes Linares, 41, of Miami Gardens. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, fugitive from justice and smuggling contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Lenard Bean, 51, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Marc Stefan Chase, 23, 6100 block of Hoffman St., North Port. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and obstruction without violence. Bond: $3,500.
Eric Davis, 50, 4500 block of Vaquero St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court for battery-second offense. Bond: none.
Adam James Smith, 34, 2200 block of Taunt St., Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Sugrim Ramanand, 52, 19000 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
William Buck, 48, 6400 Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Robin Guinnivere Cooper, 39, 3300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Franklin Roosevelt Raybon, 20, of Fort Myers. Charge: carrying an unlicensed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
Gustavo Junior Torres, 35, of Miami. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
